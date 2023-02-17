Commentary: As Singapore prepares for self-driving cars, how will its streets and buildings transform?

SINGAPORE: Singapore has been laying the ground for self-driving vehicles for close to 10 years, since two driverless buggies were taken out for a spin in the gardens at Jurong Lake in 2014.

As of Jan 27 this year, 43 autonomous vehicles (AVs) have passed the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) Milestone 1 test, meaning they can be tested with a safety driver within one-north and some selected areas. One vehicle has passed LTA’s Milestone 2 test, allowing trials to be conducted on public roads including residential areas with a safety driver.

MooBus, deployed by homegrown company MooVita, began driverless bus services between King Albert Park station and Ngee Ann Polytechnic recently.

Despite the advancements, "it will take some time" for autonomous vehicles to achieve larger-scale deployment in Singapore, said Senior Minister of State for Transport and Finance Chee Hong Tat in Parliament on Feb 7. He cited reasons such as the perception and sensing capabilities of AVs under complex scenarios.

Interestingly, Singapore was listed as the number one country in terms of “AV readiness” by financial services giant KPMG in 2020.

Among the 30 countries in the study, Singapore topped the chart above AV heavyweights the United States (4th) and China (20th) primarily for its strengths in the categories of “policy and legislation” and “consumer acceptance”. Singapore needs to make improvements in “infrastructure” and “technology and innovation”, the study added. Unfortunately, the report was not continued in 2021 and 2022, so we do not know how the countries progressed post-COVID-19.