Commentary: Is Singapore ready to have driverless cars on its roads?

SINGAPORE: Autonomous vehicles - are we there yet? The short answer is yes. If “arrival” is defined as the paid and commercial use of autonomous vehicles (AVs) to transport commuters safely and efficiently, we can say that the technology for driverless cars has arrived.

In the United States, commuters can hail AV rides using their mobile devices in Phoenix, Arizona and in San Francisco, California. In China, AVs have been licensed to ferry commercial passengers in Chongqing and Wuhan since August 2022.

Variously referred to as driverless cars, self-driving cars and robotaxis, these commercial taxi rides operate without safety engineers and human operators on board the AVs.

FROM SCIENCE FICTION TO REALITY

The idea of AVs was imagined more than 100 years ago. Writing for Scientific American magazine in January 1918, journalist Carl H Claudy envisaged “a motorist’s dream: a car that is controlled by a set of push buttons” and “In the future the car with the steering wheel will be as obsolete as the car with the hand pump for gas or oil is today!”.

Subsequently, science fiction novels by David H Keller, Isaac Asimov and Arthur C Clarke, as well as superhero comics, featured AVs with a wide range of capabilities, including many that could fly or traverse the oceans.

General Motors presented their early vision of AVs at the Futurama exhibit in the 1939 World Fair in New York. Their display portrayed radio controlled electric automobiles powered by circuits embedded in the road surface. In General Motors’ “wonderworld of 1960” vision, there were no traffic jams and no road accidents.

The journey towards full autonomous driving has taken us many decades. The technology is a bit more familiar to many of us now as we see robot vacuum cleaners navigate around pieces of furniture in our homes, robot trolleys serving dishes from restaurant kitchens and autonomous delivery vehicles bringing parcels and food in some of our neighbourhoods.