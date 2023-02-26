Commentary: Cars are getting more expensive in Singapore - but people still want driving licences

Yet many still rush to get driving licences. The demand for driving lessons is so high that many find themselves waiting for months for the next driving simulator slot. Some are even resorting to the use of queue-jumping bot services to beat the system, according to news reports.

This raises the question: Why do so many people still want to learn to drive? Is driving really an essential skill in our rapidly changing world?

NOT THE EXPRESSION OF FREEDOM IT USED TO BE

As a child of the 80s, I remember a time before the MRT. There were fewer buses running fewer routes, and they were not air-conditioned. On hot days, we would open the windows wider to let more wind in.

At that time, my dad’s taxi doubled up as our family vehicle, opening our world up to many otherwise inaccessible places - an after-school drive through the winding roads leading to Upper Peirce Reservoir, an excursion to Jurong Bird Park at weekends, and the occasional trip to Changi Airport for plane-spotting. It was also a sanctuary at the end of each trip where we often fell asleep in the backseat.

Remembering that wind-in-my-hair freedom of cruising along open roads, a few years after I started work, I too decided to get my driving licence and eventually bought a second-hand car.

At that time, it felt like an exciting milestone; a symbol of independence and freedom. It took me a few months to realise that driving was a far less liberating and enjoyable experience than I had imagined.

Because many like me also aspired to car ownership, roads became a lot more congested. I found myself navigating heavy traffic, circling crowded carparks to fight for a spot and crawling along in jams.