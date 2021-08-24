Commentary: Big changes in labour market under way as Singapore shifts to endemic living

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Government took on an extraordinary role since last year when COVID-19 hit to keep companies afloat and workers employed.

They foresaw early warning signs of a collapse in employment with the upending of Singapore’s labour market in the first quarter of last year when the pandemic struck our shores.

The overall unemployment rate quickly hit a high of 3.6 per cent in September 2020 while the citizen unemployment rate matched the global financial crisis high of 4.9 per cent in the same month. This is a far cry from the OECD average of a high of 8.75 per cent last year.

Government assistance helped mitigate disruptions to the labour market by aiding companies to retain rather than retrench workers during this period of economic uncertainty.

Most notable was the Jobs Support Scheme, which offset the wages of local employees.

There were also efforts to retrain employees to pivot to new industries and jobs, as well as efforts to keep youth unemployment in check via the SGUnited Traineeship programme.

Add to that the creation of temporary jobs - temperature screeners, COVID-19 test swabbers, contact tracers, contractors implementing safe management measures and safe-distancing ambassadors - that have cushioned the coronavirus’ negative impact on our domestic labour market.

With the nearly 15,000 temporary jobs springing up due to the pandemic, whether in the public sector or government-funded short-term roles, the function of government also partially evolved from lender of last resort to employer of last resort and facilitator of Singapore’s largest, fastest macroeconomic restructuring exercise.