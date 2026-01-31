Commentary: What's at stake as MOE mulls exam reforms?

SINGAPORE: Singapore has for years been trying to reframe an education system often seen as an “arms race”. Further changes may be ahead, with the Ministry of Education (MOE) studying how to further reduce the stakes of examinations.

This could involve recalibrating examination difficulty levels and the way in which results are used, said Education Minister Desmond Lee on Jan 29, adding that the ministry will engage students, parents and teachers on these issues in a series of conversations.

When asked what alternative assessment models will be studied and whether the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) is likely to stay, Mr Lee only said the government is “not locked into any outcome” and does “not want to prejudge”.

While the minister revealed few details, much attention is likely to be focused on the PSLE whose outsized influence on children, families and schools has long made it the most scrutinised national exam here.