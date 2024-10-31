Commentary: In our rush to become a Smart Nation, don’t leave the elderly behind

SINGAPORE: Some years ago, I was in Melbourne on a tram, absorbed in mapping out my next destination on my phone. The elderly man next to me nudged me and said, with a sigh, “You young people these days - always glued to your phones. No one talks to each other anymore.”

My first instinct was to explain myself. Instead, I chose the simpler path: I put my phone away and struck up a conversation with him.

This encounter isn’t recent, but feels increasingly relevant today.

As Singapore picks up the pace in the global race towards becoming a Smart Nation, immense challenges are coming into sharper focus - particularly for the elderly, a group that now makes up 19.9 per cent of citizens.

Many of us have come to rely heavily on the convenience and efficiency of mobile payments, digital banking, and online services - but not so for members of this growing demographic who struggle with modern technology.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority reported in 2023 that only 45 per cent of seniors are generally willing to try out new technologies, compared with 65 per cent of Singaporeans aged 15 to 59. This makes them more vulnerable to the growing threat of digital isolation.