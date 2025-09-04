Commentary: What were voters really saying in GE2025?

SINGAPORE: The result of the 2025 General Election in Singapore was politically significant and deserves a more thorough analysis.

For those in the opposition camp, the shock of losing by such a wide margin in almost every constituency, bar those contested by the Workers’ Party, was so unsettling that it left many with nothing much to say except the usual line that they promise to do better next time.

For the victorious People’s Action Party, the unexpected vote gain was so surprising it seemed out of place to celebrate and talk too much about it.

Hence, for different reasons, not much has been said by both sides on a very consequential outcome.

The Institute of Policy Studies’ report on GE2025, released on Tuesday (Sep 2), is a welcome source of information that should help fill some of this void, especially as it was part of a long-running series of surveys starting from GE2006, enabling researchers to compare the findings to previous GEs, especially the one in 2020. Also released was another survey on the GE called IPS Perceptions of Governance and Belonging (2025).

Taken together, did they answer the question of why there was such a large swing towards the ruling party?

It did, but only in a very general way – and with a caveat.