Commentary: What’s eating Singapore’s restaurant industry? 

Foreign brands are also setting new standards. Thanks to geopolitics and the 2023 China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, Chinese investors in particular are upping their stakes in Singapore as domestic consumption slows in China. Southeast Asia, particularly Singapore and Malaysia, has become a hotspot for Chinese F&B brands, with over 60 brands establishing 6,100 outlets in the region by December 2024.

These new entrants see Singapore as a testing ground for regional and global expansion. With deeper pockets, they’re willing to pay higher rents and salaries, and they bring intact supply chains and advanced tech, often operated remotely from China. These brands succeed by offering more than food: A strong, consistent brand, engaging loyalty programmes and immersive experiences that keep customers coming back.

All these factors contribute to why we’ve seen so many closures of late.

WHAT CAN LOCAL F&B PLAYERS DO TO SURVIVE?

Despite the bleak outlook, it's not all doom and gloom. In fact, this could be the perfect chance for F&B businesses to adapt, refine their approach and leverage their internal strengths.

Instead of stressing about things they can’t control, Singapore restaurants should focus inward. Think about not just feeding diners, but giving them a fuller, more engaging experience. What makes you stand out? That’s where you need to start.

1. Focus on strengths

Don’t chase every trend. Stick to what you do best; that’s how you make regulars out of casual customers. Consistency is everything – if you start cutting corners on service or quality, your regulars will notice. Focus on building lasting relationships. Use surveys to understand your customers better and create personalised loyalty programmes. Many restaurants are sitting on a treasure trove of underused data – why not put it to good use?

2. Stay flexible and innovate

In such a fast-paced industry, adaptability is key. Update your menu, collaborate with other brands, or try new ways to engage customers. Some examples are Burnt Ends teaming up with Swiss watchmaker Audemar Pigeut for their new AP Cafe and partnering Audi to open a bakery in the German automaker’s upcoming showroom, or one-Michelin-starred Labyrinth launching affordable fast-food offshoot Har Har Chicken in heartland malls. Such ventures not only keep brands fresh for existing followers, they convert new fans.