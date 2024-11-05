Commentary: Singapore food isn’t what it used to be – or is it just me?

SINGAPORE: During my annual visit to Singapore, I caught wind of a long-standing kueh shop’s impending closure.

On their last day of operations, I woke up at the crack of dawn and got on a bus. A queue had already formed despite the hour and the aunties in line were clearing out entire trays of the kueh on display. I joined the queue and, when my turn came, snagged a variety of the confectionery’s offerings.

The shop had been operating for decades and was beloved in the neighbourhood, so naturally, I had high hopes. However, what I experienced instead was a heaping helping of disappointment.

The otak-otak had the density of a fish cake rather than being custardy as suggested by its namesake, tasting more of starch rather than of fish or aromatics. The kueh dadar was equally disappointing, each cigar harbouring filling so dry that it might as well have been made with desiccated coconut rather than the freshly grated stuff. The ang ku kueh’s thick skin made it seem coarse, especially against the memory of my grandmother-in-law’s handmade thin-skinned ones.

Even my aunt was let down by how bereft of pandan fragrance her favourite steamed kueh lapis was.

“How can they even sell any of this?” I murmured, to which my aunt replied that commercial food standards have been this way for a long time.

In my childhood, I’ve heard the common refrain of food in the past being much better, but believed it to be my elders’ nostalgia talking. Now, I’m wondering if there’s a grain of truth in the sentiment.