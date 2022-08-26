Commentary: As contest for international talent heats up, Singapore must stand out from the crowd

SINGAPORE: “When it comes to top talent, we can never have enough.” In his National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 21), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong drove home the importance for Singapore to attract and retain top talent and raise our global competitiveness in the post-pandemic era.

As the contest for global talent heats up, the challenge will be to stand out from the crowd to incentivise the best and the brightest for key growth sectors to come here.

We are not starting from ground zero. The 2021 Global Talent Competitiveness Index published by INSEAD ranks Singapore second, ahead of the United States and behind Switzerland.

While Singapore already has many conducive factors, we cannot rest on our laurels. What could we do more to attract more global talent here?

ATTRACTING THE RIGHT SKILL SETS

Should Singapore consider similar measures as those adopted by Germany and the United Kingdom, as Mr Lee cited?

Allowing skilled professionals to live in Singapore before getting a job certainly has its merits, and it is easy to implement, keeping in mind the pressure this group might exert on the housing and job market in competition with locals.