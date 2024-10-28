Commentary: Frailty is often overlooked in discussions about growing old

SINGAPORE: We first saw Mdm M in the ward on a Friday morning, an 86-year-old lady recovering from a severe bout of pneumonia. Her condition had improved after two weeks in hospital and her oxygen support had been removed, but she was unable to get out of bed unassisted, nor walk across the room without someone holding her. This was a vast difference from before she fell ill, when she was able to perform these daily tasks independently.

Most people would think this is typical for a hospitalised older adult and simply part of ageing where we cannot do anything about slowing down and becoming more decrepit.

We are prepared to plan for our retirement and old age in terms of savings and living arrangements, but we assume poor health is inevitable with ageing.

This often becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy, as seen in a 2022 study in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network. It found that one’s mindset about ageing correlates with one’s risk of dying, physical health, health behaviour, and psychological well-being.