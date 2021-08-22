Commentary: Singapore should focus on economic growth rather than redistributing a smaller pie as it reopens

SINGAPORE: When Singapore was hit by the full brunt of the pandemic over 2020, the Government provided huge policy support measures for households and companies.

This not only prevented workers from being displaced but stopped growth-oriented companies from ceasing operations altogether.

This support has continued in sectors recovering at a slower pace such as aviation and the tourism industry.

In order to achieve this, Budget 2020 saw the roll out of four supplementary budgets in quick succession to tide the country over needed COVID-19 restrictions.

However, there are questions over the sustainability of such an approach given the Singapore economy’s contraction of 5.4 per cent in 2020.

Resorting to tapping on past reserves have also raised concerns over financing extra government expenditure. Despite stronger growth forecasts, the Government announced at Budget 2021 it will also draw S$1.7 billion more from the reserves.