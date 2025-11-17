Commentary: A long life means little if we’re too sick to enjoy it

THE SILVER DIVIDEND

But the story doesn’t have to be one of burden. Economists are increasingly recognising that keeping people healthy costs far less than trying to restore health once it is lost. They point to a “silver dividend”, the productivity and growth gains societies can unlock if older people remain healthier for longer.

The Asian Development Bank estimates that better use of older people’s work capacity could boost gross domestic product across the region by nearly 1 per cent. This may sound modest, but for economies worth trillions, the stakes are enormous.

Don’t get us wrong, this is not an argument for working into one's 80s. Retirement is a well-earned time to rest and enjoy life. But extending the period of health before decline has many benefits for the economy and society.

When older adults stay out of hospitals and nursing homes, it reduces costs for families and governments alike which can be spent on more acute and emergency treatments such as during disasters or unexpected pandemics. Besides, when adult children are not forced to drop out of the workforce to care for sick parents, the entire economy benefits.

Realising such benefits requires inclusive health strategies. What does this mean? The Health Inclusivity Index (HII), developed by Economist Impact with support from Haleon, offers some insight. In a study of 40 countries, it found that annual healthcare costs are nearly three times higher for individuals with low health literacy due to greater use of emergency care and other healthcare services. Reducing the proportion of people with low health literacy by 25 per cent could save US$303 billion a year and boost GDP by 0.4 per cent.

The study also highlighted how worldwide, women have a higher prevalence of musculoskeletal conditions than men, costing economies US$120 billion in healthcare costs and reduced productivity each year. Better prevention could help women to remain healthy and stay in the workforce for longer, the report said.