Commentary: How can Singapore help those with rare diseases afford life-saving gene therapy that costs millions?

SINGAPORE: What price is life? For some patients with rare life-threatening diseases, that question isn’t purely philosophical.

Children with genetic disease spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) suffer from paralysis and breathing difficulties. Most with the most severe form (SMA type 1) do not live past the age of two years.

This was the inevitable outcome until 2019, when the United States Food and Drug Administration approved Zolgensma, an innovative gene therapy by pharmaceutical company Novartis for the treatment of SMA.

The single-dose therapy corrects the genetic defect, improving muscle movement, function and survival rates in SMA patients. But it comes with a price tag of US$2.1 million.

Zolgensma has only recently been approved for use in Singapore in April. Previously, it could only be imported under the special access route. It is not subsidised by the government, nor is SMA treatment covered by the Rare Disease Fund.

Philanthropy and crowdfunding seems to be the go-to option for families. In the case of baby Devdan in 2021, nearly S$2.9 million (US$2.2 million) was raised in 10 days on crowdfunding charity platform Ray of Hope to finance the cost of Zolgensma treatment. In November 2022, funds were also raised for baby Zayn’s treatment.

But the sustainability of a crowdfunding approach is tenuous at best. The recent approval of the drug by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) should be an opportunity to rethink the financing approach.