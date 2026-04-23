Commentary: Making ‘right’ healthcare decisions for seniors is not always obvious

SINGAPORE: She had colon cancer and the tumour was blocking her intestine, which would have caused her much pain if left untreated. Yet, surgery was not an easy decision for 90-year-old Madam T and her family.

Frailty and cognitive decline were setting in at her age. She would need prehabilitation. She would have to live with a permanent stoma that collects faecal waste in a bag attached to her abdomen. After several discussions on the risks and most appropriate treatment options, Mdm T chose surgery.

Six years later, Mdm T is now a great-grandmother. She is ambulant and able to climb the stairs on her own, which would surely have been impossible if her cancer had progressed without surgery. Initially, Mdm T had difficulty coping with the stoma and felt like a burden, to the point of asking her family to “let her go”, but gradually, she adapted to living with it.

Despite the initial challenges, Mdm T and her family were glad that their carefully considered decision to undergo surgery turned out to be the right course of action. In our experience, it could have just as easily gone the other way.

Herein lie the uncomfortable questions: What if Mdm T had died after surgery? Or suffered complications that left her bedridden and severely depressed? Would that have made her decision a mistake?