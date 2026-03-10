Commentary: How do we escape the air-conditioning trap?

SINGAPORE: Each time a sweltering day comes around, the most common response is to crank up the air-conditioner. But what is perhaps the easiest and most convenient way to beat the heat has increasingly been referred to as a climate felon.

For one, air-conditioners are energy guzzlers and emitters of greenhouse gases responsible for about four per cent of global emissions. This might go up further given how global demand for air-conditioning could more than triple by 2050, according to a United Nations Environment Programme report published last November.

Unfortunately, this forms the irony of an air-conditioning trap – warmer weather leads to higher use of air-conditioners, which in turn leads to higher temperatures. With the need for climate adaptation becoming ever more urgent, change is necessary.