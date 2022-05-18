Commentary: Taming inflation will be even harder in a chaotic world

SINGAPORE: Inflation is knocking at everyone’s door. Singapore’s core inflation rate was at a 10-year high of 2.9 per cent year-on-year in March.

Surging core inflation requires us to be vigilant. It may mean that higher prices might not go away so soon.

Core inflation gives us a sense of the trajectory of prices in the long run. That’s because it doesn’t include historically volatile categories such as food and energy, which react to supply shocks like the weather and wars, but are ultimately temporary.

And with major economies including the United States and Europe reporting historically high inflation rates in recent quarters, it looks like the pandemic-battered global economy must find one more fight in it before it can recover.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in April that external inflationary pressures have intensified amid “sharp increases in global commodity prices and renewed supply chain disruptions driven by both the Russia‐Ukraine conflict and the regional pandemic situation”.

But MAS has also said that core inflation is forecast to pick up further in the coming months before moderating towards the end of the year.

How long inflation will persist is being intensely debated by economists around the world. Some inflationary pressures are expected to recede, but how soon they do depends on how persistent the external shocks are.