Commentary: The implications of Iswaran’s criminal conviction after an unexpected twist

For Iswaran, he will likely be subjected to a lower sentence than if he had contested the original set of charges and lost. The PP determinedly made the case for 6 to 7 months’ jail while the defence strenuously argued for no more than 8 weeks, if a jail term is warranted.

The High Court will decide what is the appropriate penalty, taking into consideration Iswaran’s degree of culpability, the abuse of trust while holding high public office, and mitigating factors such as the disgorgement of the gifts and entering a guilty plea at the outset of the trial.

The court will also take into consideration the 30 other charges in sentencing. Iswaran consented to this for the purposes of sentencing. He is considered to have admitted to these charges even though he is not convicted of them.

MORE POLITICS THAN LAW?

Neither is this is a case of both sides to trying to conclude the matter hastily. With the current Parliament having less than 11 months left of its five-year term, segments of the online sphere speculated that the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) is concerned that a lengthy trial will not help its election cause and suck the oxygen out of its campaign.

Even if one or both parties may want the matter to be disposed of quickly, they have no influence or control over it. Either or both parties may file appeals on the penalty after the Oct 3 sentencing, so this case will continue to make the headlines next year.

Had the prosecution been driven by political considerations, it would have agreed to a minimal custodial sentence to avoid an appeal.