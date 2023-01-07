Commentary: Singapore's AFF Cup elimination was painful, but how we lost hurt even more

SINGAPORE: Losing always hurts, but this one really stung. It wasn't that defeat came at the hands of Causeway rivals Malaysia, nor that it killed the optimistic hope that Singapore might make the semi-finals of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup.

Rather, it was how the Lions capitulated 4-1 to the Tigers on Tuesday (Jan 3) at the Bukit Jalil stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

A first-half header from Darren Lok and a second-half Stuart Wilkin double put the Tigers comfortably ahead. Singapore substitute Faris Ramli reduced arrears in the closing minutes of the game, only for a Sergio Aguero strike to negate it just three minutes later.

Only one team brought a ferocity to their play that night. The Tigers roared, the Lions whimpered.

BLAME IT ON THE COACH?

Criticism has been lobbed the way of head coach Takayuki Nishigaya. And the Japanese coach must shoulder some of the blame.