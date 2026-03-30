Commentary: Amid the Iran war, is it all doom and gloom for Singapore-listed REITs?

SINGAPORE: To say that 2026 has been a volatile year thus far for equities would be an understatement. A year that kicked off on a high note with widespread anticipation of rising markets fuelled by falling interest rates has within three months turned into one where investors are climbing a wall of worry over energy shocks brought on by the war in Iran.

Correspondingly, the Singapore stock market has been in rough waters, reversing a good start to the year which saw the Straits Times Index (STI) busting through the 5,000-point level for the first time.

Through the ups and downs, however, one segment has been consistently lacklustre – the Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts or S-REITs.

While the benchmark STI has romped up about 25 per cent over the past year, S-REITs, as a whole, slipped by some 3 per cent in price terms. Even amid a strong market recovery in 2024, the average performance of S-REITS - in contrast to banks and other blue chips, as well as leading mid-caps - has been flat and uninspiring.