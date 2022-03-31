Commentary: There are too many obstacles in Singapore-Malaysia land travel

JOHOR: In a highly anticipated joint announcement, the Prime Ministers of Malaysia and Singapore declared that the shared land border between the two nations would reopen on Friday (Apr 1), just over two years after it was slammed shut due to COVID-19.

This would come just in time for Qing Ming, which begins on Apr 5, the Muslim fasting month and Hari Raya Aidilfitri thereafter.

Key to the reopening was an agreement on removing expensive COVID-testing and quarantine requirements, so that daily commuting would be as it was before the pandemic.

This is welcome news to the many Malaysians living in Singapore, who have been separated from their families throughout the pandemic.

Many of the more than 300,000 people who used to commute to work daily from Malaysia are celebrating the possibility of returning to work in Singapore. Posts on job opportunities have quickly surfaced on commuter social media groups.

Not only will this policy decision boost commuter livelihoods, but Singaporeans, eager to return to having weekend jaunts north of the border, will also greatly contribute to Malaysia’s (especially Johor’s) economic recovery.

A MASSIVE RELIEF

While there were limited opportunities for travelling between the two countries under the Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) and the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) schemes, they were overly complicated in their quarantine and other requirements.