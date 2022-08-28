Commentary: Jams, queue-cutting unavoidable at Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints – so why lose your cool?

SINGAPORE: Despite the backlog at the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, I got my passport renewed after some time, and have been harboring ideas of simple weekend getaways to Malaysia.

Unfortunately, viral clips of road rage and bad driving at the border make me think twice. There was the woman who ripped off a licence plate of a car that scraped hers, and a man who angrily flashed a Malaysian passport while cutting in front of another car, en route to the Johor checkpoint.

Why does crossing the border seem more harrowing these days? Perhaps we’ve forgotten such bad behaviour used to be the norm.

Prior to COVID-19 shutting off trips across the Causeway and Second Link, people got used to the jams, queue-cutting and occasional vulgarities and rude gestures. We all know of vehicles on that drive on designated bus or emergency lanes, then merge back into the car lane after clearing some distance.

Now with land borders fully open, are more frustrated but travel-eager individuals being reintroduced to the same conditions? Indeed, drivers who were desensitised to such casual aggression in the past might now be more easily goaded.

WHEN ANGER REACHES BOILING POINT

Add to this mix whatever emotional baggage one might be carrying along to the trip. It has been proven in a US study that driving while angry or sad increases the risk of harmful incidents on the road by as much as ten times.