Commentary: The story of how Singapore separated from Malaysia in 1965 is one of many intriguing ifs

SINGAPORE: If at any one of at least half a dozen turning points during the tumultuous year leading to the breakup a different path had been chosen, the course of history might have changed forever.

That the fate of 8.6 million people including 1.8 million in Singapore hung so finely in the balance depending on the actions of a handful is both fascinating and sobering.

This was what struck me most after reading 488 pages of the book, The Albatross File: Separation Declassified, launched on Sunday (Dec 7), which contains documents in a secret file kept by Singapore’s then Finance Minister Goh Keng Swee and oral history interviews by the key players involved in the separation.

If Singapore Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew had been detained by Malaysian authorities, which was being actively considered at the time, there might not have been an independent Singapore.

If the British had not stopped the plans being discussed to have a looser constitutional arrangement to ease tension between the two sides, the eventual breakup might not have occurred.

If Mr Goh had not decided to act on his own and been so quick to make up his mind about how to resolve these troublesome issues, the outcome would have been more uncertain.

Nothing was determined until the final hour, everything could have changed in a moment.