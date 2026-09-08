Snap Insight: Political salaries review timely, but will it be enough to attract next generation of leaders?

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong released an independent review committee’s report on political salaries and explained how the government was implementing those recommendations on Tuesday (Sep 8). This comes at a timely juncture.

Such salaries have not been adjusted for 15 years, which many of us would find untenable if applied to our own financial situation. In that time, inflation has progressed apace, and the world we live in has become more complex and complicated.

As such, this move was necessary, as Mr Wong and Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing described, for a “better chance to build a first-rate team to serve Singapore and Singaporeans”.

Still, the reaction to the announcement, which includes a salary bump of up to 9 per cent to about S$1.2 million annually for a minister at the lowest MR4 grade, was unsurprisingly sharp.