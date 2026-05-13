Commentary: Singapore-New Zealand 'world-first' trade pact is a bold commitment in times of crisis

SINGAPORE: Two small countries have just made each other a promise that no other governments have before. On May 4, Singapore and New Zealand signed the world’s first legally binding bilateral agreement to ensure that essential supplies will continue to flow smoothly, even in times of crisis.

This commitment comes at a moment when energy supplies and fertiliser stocks have been disrupted by an ongoing war in the Middle East and there are growing worries about how it will affect food supplies and prices in the coming months.

Singapore’s list included agricultural goods and important food products. About 14 per cent of its food imports comes from New Zealand. For New Zealand, the goal was to secure supplies of fuels and petrochemicals. The country has no refineries and about a third of its fuel is refined in Singapore.

As well-timed as this agreement may appear, it is not a reaction to current disruptions. Negotiations for the Agreement on Trade in Essential Supplies (AOTES) concluded last October.