Commentary: Why readiness matters now for Singapore’s nuclear energy question
With limited domestic energy resources, retaining that ability to choose whether to deploy nuclear energy is itself an important part of energy security for Singapore, says Dr Victor Nian from the Centre for Strategic Energy and Resources.
SINGAPORE: An international review of its national capabilities and initiatives to develop local expertise are among the latest steps Singapore is taking in its exploration of nuclear energy.
Next year, Singapore will undertake the first phase of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR), which will look at capabilities across 19 areas including safety, radioactive waste management and emergency planning. New schemes were also launched at the recent Singapore International Energy Week with the aim of building a “strong pipeline” of local nuclear expertise.
These do not signal a decision to deploy nuclear energy. Rather, they reflect the need to build up the required capabilities to make an informed decision when the time comes.
Amid changes in technology and circumstances, preserving nuclear energy as an option increasingly requires preparation well before any deployment decision.
TECHNOLOGY HAS CHANGED
Singapore began exploring nuclear power more than a decade ago, with a 2012 pre-feasibility study concluding that the reactor technologies available at the time were not yet suitable for a country this small and densely populated.
The government’s policy response was not to close the door, but to keep watching how technology would advance, build expertise and strengthen emergency preparedness.
Fourteen years since the study, reactor designs have advanced, including designs with enhanced safety features.
Small modular reactors (SMRs) generally designed to produce up to 300 megawatts of electricity per reactor module, have attracted particular interest. Some incorporate enhanced and passive safety features, and their smaller size and safety characteristics could, subject to design-specific assessment and regulatory determination, support smaller emergency planning zones. That is potentially relevant to a small and densely populated country like Singapore.
But the SMR label itself does not tell us whether a reactor is suitable for Singapore.
Designs differ greatly in technology, size and maturity, and many have yet to accumulate substantial commercial operating experience. This means rigorous assessment is needed to evaluate project costs, construction timelines, radioactive waste and safety challenges.
Before even becoming a buyer, Singapore should have the judgment of an intelligent customer: the ability to challenge technical and commercial claims, assess safety and regulatory requirements, compare options and determine what suits its circumstances.
This independent judgement requires a functioning ecosystem that connects, applies and retains knowledge across government agencies, regulators, research institutions, universities, industry and professional services. Recent manpower programmes announced include overseas attachments for public officers and industry personnel. Research, repeated assessments and overseas project participation can help sustain expertise through a long period without domestic deployment.
CIRCUMSTANCES HAVE CHANGED TOO
Another change lies in the growing demand from artificial intelligence, data centres, electrification and, most importantly, cooling.
Singapore's future electricity system will have to support sectors such as advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and other energy and value intensive industrial activities, without compromising reliability, affordability or progress towards lower emissions.
Disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz have shown how geopolitical shocks can affect energy markets and trade routes simultaneously.
Indonesia's recent reduction in natural gas supplies to Singapore, to meet its domestic energy needs, illustrates a different source of supply uncertainty. While the reduction is modest and Singapore has sufficient alternative supplies, it underscores the competing priorities that can arise in cross-border energy trade.
Energy security therefore depends not only on diversified suppliers, but also on how the energy system is designed to withstand different forms of disruption.
Natural gas will remain important, but it is imported. Solar is our most viable domestic renewable resource, but land and intermittent sunshine limit its contribution. Regional electricity imports, hydrogen, batteries and demand flexibility can all strengthen the system, although each brings different supply, infrastructure or duration constraints.
Nuclear should be assessed in this context. Its potential value is the ability to provide firm, low-carbon electricity that could complement, rather than replace, these other options.
ENERGY CHOICES SHAPE ECONOMIC CHOICES
Another factor to consider is how reliable and competitively priced low-carbon energy can influence the types of economic activity Singapore can attract and retain. The global technology race is also an energy race: artificial intelligence, semiconductor manufacturing, advanced pharmaceuticals and other high-value industries require dependable electricity to expand.
Over the longer term, sufficient and competitively priced low-carbon energy could also support hydrogen and derived products such as ammonia, methanol and synthetic fuels.
Singapore already has deep capabilities in refining, petrochemicals, shipping, bunkering and energy trading. As the world decarbonises, existing infrastructure, expertise and trading relationships could help these industries evolve around a new generation of lower-carbon energy products, although commercial viability would depend on technology maturity, energy costs, infrastructure, financing and market demand.
Nuclear would not be the only way to enable such a future. Still, these possibilities show that energy choices made now can influence the economic choices available to Singapore later.
BUILDING PUBLIC UNDERSTANDING
Lastly, readiness must include the public.
Questions about safety, radioactive waste, emergency preparedness, cost and long-term responsibilities are legitimate, and deserve answers. Singapore should examine what happened at Chernobyl and Fukushima, why those accidents occurred and how modern designs, independent regulation and emergency arrangements could reduce, but not eliminate, relevant risks. Independently scrutinised findings and remaining uncertainties should be communicated accessibly, transparently and in good time, rather than waiting until a particular project polarises public debate.
The assessment must also consider whether nuclear could provide reliable electricity at an acceptable cost, even after taking into account the risks of construction delays and cost overruns.
No one can know with certainty what Singapore's energy system will look like in 2050. Electricity demand will change, regional power trade may deepen, and hydrogen and storage could become more competitive.
Advanced nuclear technologies may succeed, disappoint or develop in ways we cannot yet foresee. But the INIR and Singapore's wider nuclear capability-building efforts can strengthen the knowledge and institutions needed for a sound future decision.
That decision may ultimately be to deploy nuclear energy or not to do so. Either way, Singapore should be able to make that choice from a position of knowledge, capability and confidence rather than urgency.
For a country with limited domestic energy resources, retaining that ability to choose is itself an important part of energy security.
Dr Victor Nian is the founding co-chairman of the Centre for Strategic Energy and Resources, an independent think tank based in Singapore.