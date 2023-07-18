Commentary: How can Singapore's political leadership rebuild trust after string of controversies?
It is of utmost importance for Singapore’s political leadership to embody the principles they espouse. Failure to do so will undermine the trust the public places in them, says NTU political analyst Felix Tan.
SINGAPORE: The swift succession of controversies that have plagued the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) government has certainly created a dent in its squeaky-clean image as a clean and honest government.
Some of these incidents, such as the alleged conflict of interest in the Ridout Road saga, have been blown out of proportion by wild rumours and baseless allegations. Investigations by the anti-graft agency and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean into the rental of colonial bungalows at Ridout Road by Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan had found no wrongdoing.
The corruption probe into Transport Minister S Iswaran, however, is of notable concern.
News broke last Wednesday (Jul 12) that Mr Iswaran was “assisting” the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) with a case it had uncovered. There were no details about the nature of the investigation.
It was only on Friday - hours after Hotel Properties Limited announced in a stock exchange listing that property tycoon Ong Beng Seng had been arrested in connection with Mr Iswaran’s case - that CPIB revealed Mr Iswaran had also been arrested on Tuesday and subsequently released on bail.
Within a week, we are now confronted with yet another issue. On Monday, Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and Member of Parliament (MP) Cheng Li Hui resigned from parliament and the PAP after it was revealed they were having an affair. A video also surfaced the same day of two other politicians - Leon Perera and Nicole Seah from opposition Workers’ Party (WP) - allegedly captured in a moment of improper behaviour.
Although the severity of these incidents varies in scale, they have raised questions about the integrity and moral character of our political leaders. How can Singapore's political leadership rebuild trust?
POLITICAL LEADERSHIP WILL NOT COLLAPSE
The spate of incidents has undoubtedly had an impact on the reputation of Singapore’s political leadership. Questions have been raised about their ability to govern effectively, especially during a period of leadership transition. Already, some quarters have aired concerns such as “things falling apart” and “the dominoes are falling”. This erosion of trust demands immediate action to regain credibility.
One would hope that these issues will not have any long-lasting impact on Singapore's international standing. These unfortunate incidents should not be viewed as causing the collapse of the political leadership. Trust and faith in our political system surpass what some may believe.
Nonetheless, public perception remains crucial, especially when the government fails to provide sufficient clarity, details and transparency until explicitly requested.
It is vital to contextualise these events, acknowledging that they do not severely impact the current political leadership, despite the credibility and trust in the government being compromised.
Singaporeans can find solace in the fact that, despite such allegations, many MPs continue to work diligently for the benefit of the people and their constituencies. The Ridout Road saga, for instance, was proven to be a fabrication of facts by individuals who perceived that there was some form of injustice.
NO ONE IS IMMUNE TO IMPERFECTION
It is also essential to recognise that no one is immune to the inherent imperfections of human nature.
Sexual impropriety amongst our political leaders is not new. In 2012, former Hougang MP Yaw Shin Leong was expelled from WP after he failed to “explain and discuss” allegations of an affair. Later that year, then Speaker of Parliament and Punggol East MP Michael Palmer resigned after admitting to an affair. In 2016, PAP’s David Ong resigned from the party and as MP for Bukit Batok, acknowledging a “personal indiscretion”.
The crux of the matter is how our political leaders resolve these matters. The handling of sexual impropriety cases involving political leaders is of paramount importance as this can affect the public perception of the party and its members.
Political parties must clearly demonstrate their commitment to addressing such matters through thorough investigations, appropriate disciplinary actions, victim support, and proactive preventive measures. By doing so, they can then maintain public trust and uphold the ethical standards that Singapore has always been touted for.
When we consider the spontaneous comments made by Dr Balakrishnan against Progress Singapore Party's NCMP Leong Mun Wai in 2021 and Mr Tan against WP’s Jamus Lim in April, it's not uncommon for many of us to have found ourselves in similar situations, saying things we regret in the heat of the moment, perhaps within the privacy of our personal lives or among trusted friends and family.
However, it is deeply troubling that these incidents expose a toxic mindset towards those who hold differing viewpoints. Our political leaders have a responsibility to lead by example, ensuring that their words and actions reflect the values they espouse. Agree to disagree but avoid disrespecting and disparaging others. Only then can we genuinely address the underlying issues and work towards a more unified and constructive political landscape.
In Mr Iswaran’s case, it is important to note that investigations are ongoing, and the public should refrain from passing judgment prematurely. Regardless of the results of the investigation, it is important to recognise that corruption is a challenge for many governments. Singapore is no exception even if our leaders are among the highest paid. The political leadership has consistently responded promptly to address controversies when they crop up, and to dispel any doubt about their commitment to upholding integrity and combating corruption.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong emphasised this during a briefing with news editors on Monday, where he addressed questions about the recent string of incidents affecting public confidence.
"No system can be completely infallible. You appoint people, sometimes things go wrong, you have to find out and you have to put it right," said Mr Lee.
“High standards of propriety and personal conduct, together with staying clean and incorrupt, are the fundamental reasons Singaporeans trust and respect the PAP, and give us their mandate to form the government and work together with us to improve the lives of Singaporeans.”
It is worth noting that Singapore is consistently ranked low in global indices measuring corruption perception. This underscores the effectiveness of Singapore’s anti-corruption efforts.
The low incidence of corruption cases involving senior civil servants reflects the strength and robustness of Singapore's institutional framework and the integrity of its political leadership. These efforts contribute to building public confidence and trust in the government's ability to govern effectively and promote a clean and transparent administration.
A TEST FOR 4G LEADERS
The PAP has always prided itself on upholding integrity and honesty and expects others to do likewise. This tsunami of controversies will have some ramifications in any upcoming elections to say the least. It is now important to see how the 4G leaders respond as a cohesive team.
However, public perception of political leaders does not necessarily impact their ability to govern effectively. It would also predicate on how the country and the institutions that are in place ensure that proper decorum and professional standards are upheld.
It is of utmost importance for the political leadership to embody the principles they espouse to maintain the integrity of the system they advocate. Failure to do so will not only undermine the trust that we, the public, have placed in them. It will also jeopardise the trust they have worked hard to build over the years.
Transparency and open communication are crucial in building a strong relationship between leaders and the people they represent. Withholding and obfuscating information will only fuel speculation, damage trust and perpetuate baseless rumours and falsehoods.
Importantly, building the foundations of trust through a commitment to humility, transparency and openness will lead to a healthier and more robust relationship between the political leadership and the people they represent.
Dr Felix Tan is a political analyst at Nanyang Technological University. He is co-author of Unmasking Singapore’s 2020 General Elections: COVID-19 And The Evolving Political Landscape, (Singapore: World Scientific, 2021).