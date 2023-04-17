Commentary: Should first-time buyers in Singapore time their property purchases?

SINGAPORE: The bullish property market may finally be showing signs of stabilising. Flash estimates from the Housing and Development Board show that HDB resale prices grew 0.9 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, the smallest increase in the last 10 quarters.

The February Build-To-Order (BTO) exercise also saw the lowest number of applicants in three years. First-timers who participated in that exercise stand a good chance of being invited to book a unit.

Home prices have remained on the uptrend despite uncertain economic conditions brought on by the Ukraine war and central banks raising interest rates. Rents likewise skyrocketed, and have only recently begun to show early signs of softening.

Over the course of the pandemic and the disruptions it caused, demand for housing has outstripped supply. To address the supply-demand imbalance, the Government committed to launching up to 100,000 BTO flats by 2025 if needed.

In 2022, more than 22,000 flats were completed, representing a substantial 15 per cent year-on-year increase, and as of March 2023, the HDB has completed about 60 per cent of delayed BTO projects.