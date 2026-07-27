Commentary: Move in, give way - the everyday acts that shape a better Singapore

SINGAPORE: You’re on a crowded MRT train during the morning rush. The doors open and more passengers try to board. There is space further inside, but no one moves. You consider moving in but you are getting off in a few stations. What would you do?

This is a small decision made in seconds. But multiplied across millions of commuters, these add up to shape whether things work smoothly or become harder for everyone.

It is no surprise then the act of not giving way or moving in is one of the concerns flagged by commuters in the recent Public Transport Customer Satisfaction Survey. Other sources of frustrations include commuters playing music or videos aloud and an unwillingness to give up seats to those who need it more.

The same goes for those who have their own mode of transport. Remember the perennial debate about whether Singaporeans are impatient and inconsiderate drivers?

Our frustrations commuting, whether on public transport or in private vehicles, reflect the challenge behind Singapore’s push towards a “we first” society. This was raised by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in his National Day Rally speech last year where he called for Singaporeans to look beyond individual interests and take shared responsibility for one another.

Whether we achieve that ideal depends less on grand gestures than the small, repeated decisions people make in everyday situations. Together, these shape how we feel about one another and the kind of society Singapore is becoming.