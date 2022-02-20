Commentary: Did Budget 2022 adequately address restructuring anxieties in Singapore felt by workers and firms?

SINGAPORE: Albert Einstein once said that “the measure of intelligence is the ability to change”.

However, it is also intrinsically part of human nature to resist and reject change while trying our best to stick to status quo.

Over the last two years, the pandemic has wrought dramatic and sweeping changes to the way we work, live and play. Simple daily gestures like offering a handshake to introduce yourself, offering a smile to a stranger and gathering with a group of your closest family members and friends are no longer the same as before.

Business, both big and small, had to pivot to e-commerce, rapidly restructure business models and grapple with higher operating costs at the same time.

Singaporeans had to contend with the challenges of reskilling and upskilling, foreign competition, as well as inflation eroding wage growth.

In recognition of the challenges posed in the road to recovery, Singapore announced an expansionary Budget for 2022, pencilling in a fourth straight year of deficit at S$3 billion or 0.5 per cent of GDP. There will also be a S$6 billion draw from past reserves to fund efforts to fight the ongoing pandemic.

A NEW WAY FORWARD – TO BOOST CONFIDENCE IN AN UNCERTAIN FUTURE

The S$109 billion Budget unveiled yesterday by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong is focused on charting a new way forward together as a nation - to give Singaporeans the confidence to embrace the changes and challenges that lie before us.

One of the surest ways to achieve this is through retooling and sharpening capabilities for the future, as well as reforming the tax system to be more inclusive and sustainable.

To strengthen the competitiveness of SMEs, there is a wide range of support through a S$500 million Jobs and Business Support package to help firms still struggling amid the pandemic, including a one-off cash grant of S$1,000 per local worker employed by SMEs in the most affected sectors like F&B, retail, tourism and hospitality capped at S$10,000 per firm.