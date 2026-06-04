Commentary: It may be time to rethink Singapore’s Foreign Sports Talent Scheme and its future
If the Foreign Sports Talent Scheme is to play a continued role, looking only at short-term achievements - specifically in securing medals - risks missing the larger picture, says RSIS’ Lam Teng Si who was a former national youth table tennis player.
SINGAPORE: About two months ago, former national table tennis player Feng Tian Wei officially opened her own academy in Singapore.
The opening marked more than just the next phase of a retired athlete’s career. It also offered a glimpse into how the legacy of the Foreign Sports Talent Scheme can extend beyond medals.
The scheme, which recruited China-born Feng, was first introduced by the Singapore Table Tennis Association in 1993 to raise elite sporting standards. It was later adopted by the Singapore Badminton Association and the Football Association of Singapore.
Over the three decades since its inception, foreign talents recruited by the scheme delivered medals at key sporting events. Most notably, the silver medal that Feng and her teammates, Li Jiawei and Wang Yuegu, clinched at the 2008 Beijing Olympics was Singapore’s first Olympic medal in 48 years. Yet, the public has not been entirely welcoming of the scheme amid concerns about the legitimacy of sporting triumphs.
As Singapore’s sporting landscape evolves, the Foreign Sports Talent Scheme is now seen more as a complementary strategy. For one, table tennis has seen more representation by local-born athletes at international sporting events, such as Izaac Quek and Koen Pang. This possibly reflects the stronger youth development pathway in place.
Commenting on local football, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong also said that Singapore must prioritise growing its own pool of youth players.
Moving forward, if the Foreign Sports Talent Scheme is to play a continued role, looking only at short-term achievements - specifically in securing medals - risks missing the larger picture. It may be time to examine its broader impact over time, particularly in two areas.
BUILDING THE ECOSYSTEM
One real question to ask is what the scheme can leave behind.
Feng’s journey from elite competition into academy building offers one answer: a longer arc of impact that goes beyond medals.
Her former teammates such as Wang Yuegu have similarly opened sports academies, while others, including Jing Junhong and Gao Ning, serve as head coaches for the women’s and men’s national teams respectively.
These moves by former national players, including foreign-born athletes, matter not only in practical terms. They also matter symbolically as a sign of commitment. Conversely, when athletes leave after their competitive careers end, it creates the impression of a short-term instrumental transaction.
This highlights a key extension of the scheme’s objectives: Beyond attracting talent to deliver results in the form of sports victories, it must also consider how to retain and embed that talent within the local ecosystem.
Understanding why some athletes stay while others leave is crucial, not only for ecosystem development, but also for managing perceptions of fairness and belonging.
FAIRNESS PERCEPTIONS
As a former competitive table tennis player from 2009 to 2013, conversations with fellow youth paddlers from my cohort often reflected a sense of uneven sacrifice and opportunities. This is closely tied to how citizenship in Singapore is associated with shared obligations - from navigating a competitive education system to, for males, completing National Service.
Some former youth players described themselves as part of an “unlucky generation”. At the time, pathways into the national team were less clearly defined than what is in place today. With that, only a small number of youth players progressed into the national team, while many others ended their sporting aspirations for further studies.
The concerns here are not solely about selection outcomes, but how opportunities are perceived to be allocated. A fast-tracked entry by a foreign-born athlete into the national team can give the impression that the usual process - defined by years of training and sacrifices - has been bypassed, leaving local-born athletes from my time feeling that their aspirations are not equally supported.
At the same time, fast-tracked citizenship raises the expectations placed on foreign sporting talent. Without having undergone the same shared experiences, these athletes are then judged by their longer-term contributions and integration into local life.
In a sense, the Foreign Sports Talent Scheme can impact perceptions of fairness - and in turn, morale - among local-born athletes, while generating implicit expectations of commitment for foreign-born athletes.
Even though the scheme now plays a more complementary role, these experiences remain relevant because they surface underlying dynamics that can accompany talent recruitment policies, particularly in shaping perceptions of fairness and belonging.
How these perceptions are managed may influence trust between athletes, social groups and even between citizens and institutions. If unaccounted for, they may also contribute to broader discussions on immigration and national identity, underscoring the wider social resonance of such policies beyond sports.
IS THE SCHEME STILL NEEDED?
What do all these imply for the future of the scheme? Two considerations stand out for further assessment.
First, the scheme should be assessed on its ecosystem-level impact over time. This includes whether it has strengthened local talent pathways, increased grassroots participation and reduced dependence on external recruitment, as can be seen in the emphasis on youth development in sports such as football.
Singapore’s table tennis landscape has also evolved since the 2000s, with some of these positive developments reflected in the retention of foreign-born athletes and their downstream contributions to the local ecosystem through coaching, mentoring and academy-building roles.
Second, greater attention must be paid to how the scheme can impact the country’s sporting ecosystem and social cohesion. This suggests the need for more efficient and intentional integration pathways for foreign sporting talents, such as structured engagement with local communities, opportunities for language and cultural exchange, and clearer roles in contributing to the local ecosystem over time.
Even as the scheme takes on a complementary role, there remains the question of when it should be used, at what stage of development and alongside what other strategies.
For example, it can be further reframed as a “booster shot” – an intervention that accelerates development at specific junctures, while reinforcing the need for a more self-sustaining sporting ecosystem over time. If that is the case, the future of the scheme may lie in building a sporting ecosystem strong enough that such interventions become less necessary over time.
Lam Teng Si is a Senior Analyst at the Social Cohesion Research Programme at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. She was a former national youth table tennis player who represented Singapore in regional and international youth competitions from 2009 to 2013.