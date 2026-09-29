Commentary: What happens after retrenchment may matter more than the headline number

For this, we look at the rate of re-entry into employment. Among retrenched residents, the proportion who returned to employment within six months was 54.9 per cent in the second quarter, down from 60.7 per cent in the first quarter.

These figures should be interpreted carefully because they refer to different groups of workers. The latest figure covers residents retrenched in the fourth quarter of 2025, while the previous figure covers those retrenched in the third quarter of 2025.

Following the same group over a longer period offers another perspective. Among residents retrenched in the second quarter of 2025, 57.4 per cent had returned to employment within six months, rising to 69.8 per cent after a year.

The figures show that more displaced workers find employment over a longer period. But why might some workers take longer to secure a new job when Singapore continues to add jobs?

WHEN JOBS EXIST, BUT NOT NECESSARILY FOR THE SAME WORKERS

One possible explanation lies in uneven employment opportunities across sectors.

Though total employment grew by 11,400 in the second quarter, most of the increase came from non-residents, mainly Work Permit holders in construction and manufacturing. These jobs may offer limited opportunities for retrenched professionals with different skills and experience.

Resident employment grew by a modest 2,200, mostly in domestic-oriented sectors. Information and communications and financial services also added some resident workers.