Commentary: Singapore will feel sanction effects on global trade more than direct dealings with Russia

SINGAPORE: At no time since 1939 have more countries joined forces to economically punish an aggressor trying to annex another country’s territory. In parallel, the global economy has become much more interconnected in the last 80 years. So the effects of sanctions are complex and evolving.

Singapore has joined over 30 other countries in issuing sanctions against Russia in protest of its invasion of Ukraine. They prohibit certain financial and business transactions with the Russian government and with certain Russian entities and individuals.

While the point of sanctions is to put pressure on Russia to stop the war, will they have the desired effect?

About a month after sanctions were first implemented, amidst a striking breakdown of diplomatic relations, Russia made the veiled statement – which only served to escalate tensions – that it would only use nuclear weapons if its existence is threatened.

It’s not clear whether the sanctions can motivate Russia to come to an amicable resolution of the conflict. What is clear, however, is that sanctions often come at an economic cost to the countries imposing them.

SANCTIONS CAN INCREASE PRICES FOR EVERYONE

Sanctions are borne out of political events, but they result in a host of economic effects.

Most observers would agree sanctions make the Russian people worse off. Most glaringly, the value of the Russian rouble has become very unstable, at times being worth as little as 50 per cent of its value against the US dollar since the beginning of the year.