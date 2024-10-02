Commentary: Could mandatory climate reporting make SGX less attractive?

SINGAPORE: Climate reporting will become mandatory for all companies listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) from financial year 2025, under an enhanced reporting regime announced on Sep 23 by the stock exchange’s regulatory arm, after an extensive public consultation back in March.

Amid efforts to boost Singapore’s struggling stock market, what impact could this have? Some critics have argued that piling on even more onerous sustainability reporting requirements will make SGX less attractive to potential issuers, when compared to other exchanges in the region.

But this is a myopic view. The enhancements are a significant step forward in aligning Singapore’s reporting standards with the global best practices of stock exchanges around the world.

All SGX-listed companies will report their Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions - arising from operations and purchased energy. Scope 3 emissions, which include all emissions up and down companies’ supply chain, will remain voluntary for now, but will likely be mandated for large companies from 2026.