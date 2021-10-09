Commentary: Singapore slows reopening to protect our seniors because this is who we are

SINGAPORE: Could vaccinating more seniors spell the end of this horrible pandemic?

That’s the key question plaguing countries in Europe which have lagged behind on vaccination rates and seen surges in deaths and hospitalisations.

When Sweden decided to pursue herd immunity and let people self-regulate, the wave of deaths in nursing homes and among the elderly saw authorities come under fire for letting seniors down just so the country can keep open.

The angst is personal when neglect in aged care home is a commonly heard story.

An anguished BBC interview with a man whose 81-year-old father was “left to die”, “drugged with morphine” and given end-of-life care instead of being sent to the hospital for treatment after contracting the virus went viral last month.

The Swedish healthcare system came under strain. Nearly half of all COVID-19 deaths in the country happened in such homes.

SINGAPORE PRIORITISES ELDERLY IN COVID-19 STRATEGY

“We are not prepared to accept the high fatality rates among the elderly other countries had or are experiencing,” Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a ministerial statement in Parliament in July.

Indeed, it’s a vastly different picture here in Singapore, where protecting our seniors more susceptible to serious COVID-19 illness has been a top priority since COVID-19 hit which partially explains Singapore’s “hammer and dance” approach.

Seniors have therefore been urged to stay home these few weeks while the COVID-19 situation stabilises.