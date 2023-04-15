Commentary: Finding a new equilibrium in society as Singapore’s 4G leaders refresh social compact

SINGAPORE: Singapore society will have to deal with several balancing acts as it matures, amid the challenges arising from a changing world order, and a leadership transition in government.

President Halimah Yacob’s address at the start of the second session of the 14th Parliament on Monday (Apr 10), highlighted the strengths we can draw on to achieve that new equilibrium.

These are the social assets of trust, the enduring values of fairness, inclusion, derring-do and fiscal prudence in government, and a sense of collective responsibility - the basic notion that we do it better when we do it together.

But social solidarity is not a given. Singapore has shown we have a fairly robust supply of it as we travailed through the COVID-19 pandemic. The worry is that it can be depleted easily.

Maintaining this social solidarity means we have to balance what seem to be contradictory conditions or aspirations before us. This, with the ultimate aim of assuring everyone here that they can achieve progress in their lives; not the sense that their destinies are fixed in a strict pecking order of class or worse, that they will fall behind.

Will we achieve a virtuous cycle of growth with equity? Or do we face a toxic downward spiral into the politics of envy, tribalism and cynicism?