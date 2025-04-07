Commentary: Singapore wants sporting success. Former national swimmer Joscelin Yeo argues it starts with investing in the right people

SINGAPORE: Sports programmes are only as good as the people running them. The same can be said of athletes. Sure, they do have to have talent and drive, but without the right coach to develop and challenge them, even the most gifted may never reach their full potential.

On Apr 1 (Tuesday), the Singapore Sport Institute and the National Youth Sports Institute were brought under one umbrella under the newly established High Performance Sport Institute (HPSI). The Singapore Sports School will also be consolidated under HPSI at a later date.

Centralisation, in theory, streamlines operations and creates a more cohesive, sporting infrastructure.

But as someone who trained and competed as a national swimmer for 17 years, I can’t help but wonder if this is the solution to Singapore’s most pressing sporting challenges?

To me, the most pressing issue isn’t infrastructure. You can put everyone under one big umbrella, but without the right people leading these initiatives - whether as coaches, technical specialists or administrators - we risk losing an opportunity to truly level up Singapore sport.