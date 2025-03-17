Commentary: Is a truly sporting Singapore on the horizon?

SINGAPORE: As I listened to Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong spell out the latest sports development plans as part of this year’s national Budget, I felt a twinge of envy.

The vision laid out by the minister - along with earlier announcements by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in his maiden National Day Rally in 2024 - promises a level of support that is far removed from when I was a national athlete some 30 years ago.

Back in the 1990s, training conditions were far from ideal - they weren’t exactly spartan, but it would be hard to describe them as “world class” or “cutting edge”. Government funding was tight, sponsorships even rarer.

When I joined the national fencing team in the mid-90s, for example, the federation’s annual budget was less than half a million dollars. This was meant to cover expenses across multiple categories for both the men and women teams and junior and senior development, along with events, overseas and local training and competitions, and administration.

We trained in a sports hall without air conditioning, and because we shared the space with badminton and table tennis players, we were discouraged from using fans as the wind would affect their games. This was far from ideal for our sport, which required thick protective suits during sparring.

The anaemic funding also meant that if an athlete wanted to gain competition experience by taking part in events outside of the regional calendar, they would have to share the costs with the federation.

Sports science, strength and conditioning, and sports nutrition were luxuries that few outside the core national team athletes could dream of accessing.