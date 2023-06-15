Commentary: Ask Singapore students if it’s time to update school uniforms for hot weather
While Singapore students acknowledge the importance of presentation, their biggest ask for school uniforms is day-to-day comfort, says career consultant and mum writer Sze-Yen Chee.
SINGAPORE: As temperatures soared in May, schools across the region relaxed their uniform rules. In Singapore, schools gave students the choice to leave their shirts untucked, or to wear physical education (PE) attire instead of full uniforms. Likewise in Malaysia, the education ministry allowed students and teachers to wear athletic clothing to school.
The spate of hot weather is not quite over with the onset of the southwest monsoon season, which typically brings drier conditions from June to September.
In the long term, it seems like record-breaking heat every year is our new normal. Should schools consider making uniforms more comfortable for students on a permanent basis?
Research shows that thermal discomfort can negatively affect students’ cognitive functioning. A 2018 working paper published by US-based National Bureau of Economic Research found that every 1 degree Fahrenheit (0.56 degrees Celsius) increase in a school year’s temperature reduces amount learnt by 1 per cent.
MINOR MODIFICATIONS CAN MAKE A BIG DIFFERENCE
Most local schools already use lightweight fabrics for their uniforms, which are quite suitable for our tropical climate. For boys, daily uniform typically consists of shirts and shorts (and trousers for Secondary 3 students and up), and for girls, blouses and skirts or pinafores.
Students might wear half-uniform (school T-shirts paired with their bottoms) for outdoor events, and add blazers and ties to their daily wear for formal occasions.
These options strike a balance between function, comfort and appearance. However, in extreme weather, even minor modifications can make a big difference. Ventilation is important and small changes can help students stay cool.
For instance, swapping starched cotton shirts with T-shirts or polo tees made of moisture-wicking fabrics like Coolmax can help students feel comfortable and look presentable.
Indeed, uniform rules have relaxed since the pandemic. I spoke to 10 teenagers, aged 13 to 18, representing 5 different schools across Singapore. They report that they wear half-uniform most days of the week and are only required to wear the shirt and tie combo on assembly days, which typically takes place once a week.
During the COVID-19 pandemic when the mask mandate was in place, they wore half-uniform all the way, probably because they did not have assembly. And while on home-based learning, it was pretty much whatever they rolled out of bed with.
IMPORTANCE OF MAINTAINING SCHOOL UNIFORM RULES
This raises the question - should students have to wear uniforms at all?
The teens I spoke to debated the outfits that they would wear to school, referring to Western movies where high-schoolers have the freedom to wear what they want. They noted the subjectivity of dress codes and how difficult it was to police.
In the end, the Singapore teens conceded that uniforms were just “easier”. They also admired how smart Japanese and Korean students looked in their uniforms.
Neat appearances would matter to parents like me too. A group of smartly dressed students would look like a contingent, ready to take on the world. A hoard of mix-and-match kids would not inspire the same level of confidence.
HOW SCHOOL UNIFORMS CAN BETTER SUIT HOT WEATHER
With unanimous support behind school uniforms, how then can they be improved to better suit hot weather?
The teens said they want fabrics that didn’t show sweat stains. Several said they found school shirts restrictive, preferring stretchy fabrics that allow movement. One student even proposed having the option to wear sportswear at all times.
Students acknowledged the importance of wearing blazers and ties to mark formal events, noting that these usually take place in air-conditioned places and do not last too long.
My takeaway is that Singapore students understand the purpose of the uniform. It reinforces equality and school identity, and of course gives kids the convenience of not having to decide what to wear every day.
But the biggest ask is comfort, especially during daily activities in hot and humid weather. There is a place for formal attire for celebratory or ceremonial settings, but students should be able to go about their daily tasks without getting drenched in sweat.
It’s worth continuing discussions with students and gathering their feedback. My interaction with this group of teenagers tells me Gen Zers are bright and thoughtful. We should leverage their ideas, continue to innovate and update the status quo, including school uniform rules.
As a parent, I just want uniforms that are easy to launder and remain wrinkle-free.
Sze-Yen Chee is Executive Director at Career Agility International, a career strategy consultancy.