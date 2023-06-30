Commentary: Can customers be trusted to pay for their plastic bags at Singapore supermarkets?

For an honour system to work, we need to trust that people will abide by the rules or code of conduct even when there is no supervision or surveillance. Can supermarkets trust customers will pay for the plastic bags they take - or is such trust overly optimistic?

HONOUR SYSTEMS IN SINGAPORE

Over the years, we have seen community initiatives and programmes in Singapore that have adopted an honour system. Many have succeeded and continue to thrive.

Community fridges are one example. They enable food to be shared within a community based on an honour system. Anyone can put food in and take food out without limit, at any time, to reduce the stigma of using it.

More community fridges have been set up since the first was started by Member of Parliament Baey Yam Keng in Tampines back in 2017. These community fridges not only help address food insecurity, but mitigate food waste by saving surplus or unwanted food items from the bin.

Book exchange corners are another example. These are self-managed community spaces that allow the public to contribute and take home pre-loved books, also based on an honour system. There are currently book exchange corners in nine public libraries, as well as in parks and other community spaces.

The honour system makes community fridges and book exchange corners practical to implement, sustain and scale. Residents see the value in these initiatives and contribute to them willingly. Imagine needing a person to man the community fridges and book exchanges!