Commentary: Is Singapore’s tax burden shifting toward GST and taxing individuals more than businesses?

SINGAPORE: In his maiden Budget Speech on Friday (Feb 18), Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong finally announced that Singapore’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate will be increased first to 8 per cent in January 2023 and then to 9 per cent in January 2024.

Mr Wong said he had “carefully considered the overall situation” and understood Singaporeans’ concern about the tax hike coming at a time of global inflation, rising costs of living and a COVID-19 pandemic that does not seem to end, but that “our revenue needs are pressing”.

GST has always been among the top three contributors of government operating revenue, accounting for about S$12 billion in financial year 2021. The other two contributors are corporate income tax (CIT) and personal income tax (PIT), accounting for $17.5 billion and $13.8 billion respectively.

GST COULD BECOME THE TOP TAX REVENUE STREAM

With the 2-percentage point GST hike, experts expect to raise an additional S$3.2 billion in revenue - or about 0.7 per cent of Singapore’s gross domestic product.

In fact, GST could become Singapore’s largest tax revenue stream.

Additional GST revenue is expected with the introduction of new GST rules from January 2023 with GST extended to cover business-to-consumer (B2C) imported non-digital services and imported low-value goods.

Although PIT revenue will also be boosted with the increase in the top marginal PIT rate of 2 percentage points with effect from the Year of Assessment 2024, the projected increase generated at S$170 million is much lower than the revenue generated by GST.

Going forward, there is probably little scope to increase PIT revenue further, with a rapidly ageing population and continued low birth rates. With globalisation and many businesses offshoring operations, highly mobile, high-income earners might be tempted to relocate to cities with lower tax rates, such as Hong Kong.