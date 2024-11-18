Commentary: Keeping our guard up against extremist groups ‘weaponising’ our youth

SINGAPORE: The details of a young Singaporean’s foiled terror plot are chilling in their apparent simplicity. Using scissors or a knife, the 17-year-old had planned to attack targets near Tampines West Community Centre, “within walking distance from his home”, during the September school holidays.

The news that he had been arrested and detained under the Internal Security Act was released on Oct 18. Described as a staunch Islamic State supporter, he had planned to travel to Syria to engage in armed violence, but later opted for the Singapore attack plan as he had deemed it easier to execute.

Youth radicalisation remains a concerning trend. In Singapore, 13 of the 52 self-radicalised individuals dealt with under internal security laws since 2015 are youths aged 20 or younger, according to the Internal Security Department (ISD) Singapore Terrorism Threat Assessment Report 2024 in July.

Three teenagers were arrested in connection with a failed attack, allegedly Islamic State-inspired, on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna, Austria in August.

Three months earlier, a 21-year-old man attacked a police station in Ulu Tiram in southern Malaysia, killing two and injuring one officer. He had been radicalised in his teenage years by his father, who had reportedly propagated Islamic State teachings among his family from 2014 to 2024.