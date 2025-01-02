Commentary: It’s time to jump off the tuition treadmill

SINGAPORE: The new school year has begun, and with that the pressure on students - and their parents.

In Singapore, private tuition has long been a norm for many in their pursuit of top grades, with households spending S$1.4 billion (US$1.03 billion) on such classes, according to the Household Expenditure Survey in 2017/18.

Suffice to say, that figure has likely only grown since then. In 2023, when mid-year examinations for all primary and secondary school levels were scrapped to reduce the overemphasis on grades, some students responded by turning to tuition centres to take mock mid-year papers.

Reports in September of a family willing to pay S$6,000 for a live-in English tutor for their eight-year-old child drew heated debate.

Growing up in the early 1990s in a modest three-room flat, I watched my parents, like many others, invest heavily in my education. They couldn’t shell out S$6,000 a month for sure, but they did spend a substantial portion of their income on tuition, believing it would give me a competitive edge, and hopefully, a better life than theirs.

I’m grateful to them. But fast forward to today, while many aspects of our lives - living standards, educational opportunities and literacy - have improved, the addiction to tuition seems to have only intensified.