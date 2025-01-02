Commentary: It’s time to jump off the tuition treadmill
Grades are important, but they're not everything, says Yale-NUS College’s Andy Loe.
SINGAPORE: The new school year has begun, and with that the pressure on students - and their parents.
In Singapore, private tuition has long been a norm for many in their pursuit of top grades, with households spending S$1.4 billion (US$1.03 billion) on such classes, according to the Household Expenditure Survey in 2017/18.
Suffice to say, that figure has likely only grown since then. In 2023, when mid-year examinations for all primary and secondary school levels were scrapped to reduce the overemphasis on grades, some students responded by turning to tuition centres to take mock mid-year papers.
Reports in September of a family willing to pay S$6,000 for a live-in English tutor for their eight-year-old child drew heated debate.
Growing up in the early 1990s in a modest three-room flat, I watched my parents, like many others, invest heavily in my education. They couldn’t shell out S$6,000 a month for sure, but they did spend a substantial portion of their income on tuition, believing it would give me a competitive edge, and hopefully, a better life than theirs.
I’m grateful to them. But fast forward to today, while many aspects of our lives - living standards, educational opportunities and literacy - have improved, the addiction to tuition seems to have only intensified.
A DIFFERENT APPROACH
When our little one came along, my wife and I decided to take a different approach. We chose to prioritise play in her upbringing.
Play is often dismissed in favour of more structured academic activities, yet research has shown consistently that play helps children develop self-regulation, critical thinking, problem-solving and creativity - the qualities that matter most in real-world success.
From imaginative play to outdoor activities like chasing butterflies and kicking a ball, she learned fundamental concepts. She understood gravity as the ball rolled down a slope and discovered insects have six legs while observing them rest on flowers.
During her early years, I came across the concept of the Zone of Proximal Development (ZPD), introduced by psychologist Lev Vygotsky. The ZPD refers to the gap between what a child can achieve independently and what they can potentially master with the help of a “more knowledgeable other”.
Engaging in play and daily tasks helps children operate within their ZPD, encouraging them to acquire new skills with guidance.
For instance, when my child was in Primary 1, she forgot her recess money. While her teacher was ready to assist, she independently solved the problem by saving one of her two biscuit packets meant for a snack break for recess instead. She also learned that the general office had biscuits if needed. This incident taught her the importance of diligently packing her school bag and wallet the night before.
Two years later, she noticed a Primary 1 junior in a similar situation and promptly brought her to the general office for a packet of biscuits, showcasing her expanding ZPD.
THE FEAR OF FAILURE
It’s time for a shift in how we view education and learning.
As Vygotsky aptly states: “Play creates a zone of proximal development of the child. In play a child always behaves beyond his average age, above his daily behaviour; in play it is as though he were a head taller than himself.”
Play offers children the opportunity to stretch their abilities in a way that rote learning can’t. While tuition can provide short-term academic support, it doesn't necessarily prepare children for the challenges they’ll face later in life.
For example, if a child can solve a mathematics question because it was presented to them multiple times in a tuition class, does this mean they are an independent learner capable of crafting solutions to similar challenges? Are they willing to be creative or brave in trying different approaches to a project?
Perhaps one of the driving forces behind the over-reliance on tuition is fear - parents fear their children failing, because it can be seen as them failing as parents. Such anxieties can inadvertently signal to our children that we do not trust their ability to learn and grow independently. Over time, this can undermine their confidence and motivation.
ASPIRATIONS FOR OUR CHILDREN
While parents invest significant time and effort in tuition to help their children achieve better grades, they should also foster independent learning. Here are some strategies:
- Question: Engage your child in conversations about their interests, strengths and areas where they feel challenged. When they ask questions, continue the discussion by asking open-ended questions to understand their thought process and problem-solving approach and guide them to possible answers rather than giving them the solutions.
- Explore: Create an environment that stimulates curiosity and exploration. Allow your child to try new things and learn from both their achievements and failures. Let them choose how to learn spelling each week, even if their method isn’t the most effective. Focus on their effort and independence, rather than getting perfect scores.
- Reflect: Help your child reflect on what worked, what didn’t and what they might do differently next time. For example, my child used to struggle with spelling tests. Despite practicing the words and feeling confident going into the test, her brain would, in her words, “freeze” during the test itself. She thought that she simply needed to spend more time learning the words, but still she continued to fail. After reflecting together, we realised that her method of studying – looking at the words, covering them and testing herself - gave her a false sense of mastery. Subsequently, she devised a new approach – recording herself saying the words and listening to the recording before attempting the spelling – that led to better results and greater self-awareness.
At the end of the day, I want my child to grow up with a thirst for knowledge, embracing diversity and addressing challenges with courage. While we do value academic achievement, it’s the skills she develops through play, exploration and independent learning that will serve her best in the future.
As we enter a new year, let’s foster a love for learning instead of focusing on quick fixes for school grades. Let’s cultivate meaningful learning experiences and nurture a generation of lifelong learners who will positively impact our world.
Andy Loe is an associate director at Yale-NUS College. His daughter will be sitting for her Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) this year.