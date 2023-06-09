Commentary: Beyond Singapore Turf Club, where can we find more land for housing?

SINGAPORE: The government’s announcement on Monday (Jun 5) that the Singapore Turf Club in Kranji will be closed by March 2027 to make way for more housing took many by surprise.

When that happens, more than 180 years of horse racing history in Singapore will come to an end.

The 120ha of land occupied by the racecourse will then be redeveloped and used for residences, including public housing, and potentially leisure and recreation purposes. Analysts estimate that the site may be able to accommodate between 20,000 and 40,000 homes, depending on the future plans for the area.

Over the past few days, many questions have been raised, including whether other types of land or buildings could also be taken over by the government for redevelopment.

CREATING MORE LAND

The compulsory acquisition of real estate by the Singapore government is nothing new.

Since independence, the government has used the Land Acquisition Act of 1966 to take over large tracts of privately owned land for redevelopment or simply for land-banking. Land owners can dispute the compensation from the government, but cannot legally refuse the government’s acquisition of their properties.