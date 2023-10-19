Commentary: Singapore has long resisted unemployment benefits, so why the change of heart?

SINGAPORE: Singapore has long resisted the idea of unemployment benefits. A job is the best form of welfare, as the maxim goes.

So when Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced at the National Day Rally that there would be a new scheme to provide temporary financial aid for retrenched workers, there was much chatter. More recently, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that there were plans to introduce this support as part of a revamped SkillsFuture programme.

Over the years, there have been several proposals to introduce unemployment benefits. However, they were rejected by the government because they ran counter to Singapore’s values of self-reliance.

What has changed in the impetus to provide unemployment support?

Mr Wong said that the accelerated pace of economic transformation has prompted a rethink on the support for displaced workers. While Singapore has managed to keep unemployment rates low, technological advancements such as artificial intelligence could easily disrupt businesses and make jobs redundant.

The large number of layoffs in the tech sector last year was possibly a catalyst. It demonstrated how easily people could lose jobs because of technological changes and company reorganisation, factors arguably beyond their control. While workers have historically been displaced by technology, the current wave of change differs in its pace and scale.

Singapore’s move is an attempt to answer a worrying question: Even if a job is the best form of welfare, what happens if more people are forced out of one?