Commentary: Bad news for Singapore’s oil and gas industry as young people shun fossil fuels?

SINGAPORE: Singapore is one of the world’s leading energy and chemical hubs, home to companies with major refining and petrochemical operations.

But young people find the fossil fuel industry unappealing, with many considering a career in clean energy a safer bet.

On Jan 17, Students For A Fossil Free Future (S4F) highlighted the links between Singapore universities and the fossil fuel industry in a 68-page report. The group called for an end to the fossil fuel industry’s influence on Singapore’s education system.

Although many oil and gas firms have announced plans to use the pandemic to rethink sustainability and have invested heavily in clean technologies, this generation perceives that fossil fuels are bad, informed by worldwide climate movements calling for the industry’s end.

To them, reduced consumption and clean energy should be favoured over fossil fuels if we are truly aiming for a net-zero future.

Moreover, the pandemic has brought about renewed emphasis on health and well-being, which could result in a slower flow of new talent into the oil and gas sector.

Are these troubling developments for Singapore’s petrochemical industry, long an engine for the country’s economic growth?