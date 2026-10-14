Commentary: Singapore's wealth tax debate should move beyond inheritance

SINGAPORE: The debate over how Singapore should tax wealth has never quite gone away, as policymakers grapple with a familiar challenge: How can the country guard against rising wealth inequality without undermining its competitiveness and attractiveness to investors?

Some proposals were floated recently in parliament. For example, Member of Parliament Shawn Loh suggested taxing inherited high-value properties, “perhaps the most expensive 1 per cent of properties”, as he called the growing wealth divide “one of the greatest challenges of our time”.

Earlier in the year, Singapore’s first-ever official measure of wealth inequality – which was higher than income inequality – also prompted calls from both sides of the House for greater taxation of assets, including reinstating estate duties.

For several years, Singapore has gradually expanded the use of wealth taxes through tweaking property taxes, stamp duties and taxes on luxury vehicles. Property taxes and stamp duties are, in effect, indirect wealth taxes that are relatively easy to administer and difficult to avoid because the underlying assets are visible and immovable.

This approach also has important advantages over a comprehensive net wealth tax. Unlike financial assets, private businesses or overseas investments, property values can be readily observed and verified. Administrative costs are relatively low and opportunities for avoidance are more limited. These practical considerations explain why Singapore has historically relied on property-related taxes as its primary form of wealth taxation.