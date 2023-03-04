Commentary: What is the fascination with Singapore’s weather every time it gets wet and cold?

SINGAPORE: If you’ve spent any time in Singapore over the past few months, you’ve likely noticed that it’s been raining. A lot.

It’s also been a fair bit cooler than usual, although as an Englishman, I struggle to describe the recent temperatures as “cold”.

But if the constant downpours and increased jacket wearing has escaped your attention, then you’ll have definitely heard people talking about the weather.

As the mercury drops, the wind chills and the rain pours, the inclement conditions become the hottest talking point in town.

Headlines warn of “air-con weather” and meteorologists are found in front of microphones, and I try to explain to friends back in the UK why people are wearing jumpers when it’s 24 degrees Celsius.

Recently, this fascination with Singapore’s weather has gone into overdrive.

Back in January, during yet another downpour over the chilly Chinese New Year holiday, I tweeted that I was embracing the cooler conditions before the heat inevitably returned.