Commentary: Do Singapore residents overreact in fear when encountering wildlife?

SINGAPORE: Some months ago, I visited a school to give a talk about the reptiles and amphibians of Singapore. The students were very engaged, and excited to hear about these strange creatures that were only a stone’s throw away from them.

All in all it went well, and I loved every moment of it.

The following day, I received a polite email from a concerned member of staff, thanking me for the presentation, but advising me to include a content warning at the start of my talk. After all, not everyone is comfortable seeing pictures of snakes, lizards, and frogs!

Understandably, I was confused. My talk was aimed at teaching students about Singapore’s native wildlife, encouraging them to treat these animals with respect, even if they didn’t find them aesthetically pleasing. Wouldn’t putting a content warning at the front of it, thereby marking these animals as “scary”, defeat the purpose of the talk?

LIVING ALONGSIDE REPTILES AND AMPHIBIANS

Singapore is home to almost 70 species of snakes, over 30 species of lizards, 29 species of frogs; not to forget several turtles and the saltwater crocodile. This diversity is comparable to countries many times larger than Singapore.

It’s no wonder that reptiles and amphibians are a common sight. The reticulated python, the longest snake in the world, is commonly encountered in our storm drains, canals, and even in public housing estates.

One such python met an unfortunate and gruesome end in Boon Lay in April. It was cruelly beaten and then beheaded with a cleaver amidst a crowd of cheering men.