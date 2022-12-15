Commentary: Provide reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities in new workplace anti-discrimination law

SINGAPORE: Imagine, pre-pandemic, being rejected for a job because the employer would not accommodate a request to work from home, only to find the same job turned into a work-from-home position during the pandemic. That was the frustrating reality for a number of people with disabilities.

People with disabilities have often had to fight hard for such accommodations. They experience discrimination at a significantly higher rate (78 per cent) compared to those without disabilities (50 per cent), according to a survey by the Association of Women for Action and Research (AWARE) and consumer research company Milieu Insight in August.

Singapore’s plan to codify workplace anti-discrimination legislation, covering people with disabilities among others, is thus a welcome move and has the potential to improve the employment rate of people with disabilities, which stood at 30.1 per cent for those aged 15 to 64 in 2020 and 2021.

But if the law is to be effective in addressing the barriers disabled people face, there is a need for provisions that ensure reasonable accommodations in accessing employment and in the workplace.

REASONABLE ACCOMMODATIONS TO LEVEL PLAYING FIELD

Reasonable accommodations are in no way special advantages. They are necessary modifications or adjustments that enable persons with disabilities to perform the tasks of a given job.